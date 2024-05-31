CMPD announces update on investigation into deadly police shootout

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Friday that an update will be given on the investigation into a deadly shootout that left four officers dead and four more hurt about a month ago in east Charlotte.

CMPD scheduled a news conference for 6:30 p.m. Friday, after Channel 9′s evening newscast. The department says it’s giving an update on the shooting that happened on April 29 on Galway Drive.

The shooting happened as members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force were attempting to arrest a suspect who was wanted for a weapons charge. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the suspect opened fire and killed four people: CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks, Investigator Sam Poloche, and Investigator William “Alden” Elliott.

READ MORE:

Channel 9 will broadcast the news conference live on air and online. You can also watch the stream on our apps.

We’ll update this article when more information is made available. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Wanted man killed in shootout with deputies after being found guilty of child sex crimes)

Wanted man killed in shootout with deputies after being found guilty of child sex crimes

©2024 Cox Media Group