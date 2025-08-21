CMPD arrests suspect in northeast Charlotte attempted carjacking

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an attempted carjacking in northeast Charlotte.

In June, Caleb McIlwain Sr. said he was test driving a new SUV when someone shot out his tires.

When he pulled over, McIlwain said three men tried to open the doors. However, he was able to get away and call the police.

Police have charged Tashona Rawls with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

VIDEO: Man shot at during test drive says teens tried to carjack him

