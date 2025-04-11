CMPD attributes drop in crime in Beatties Ford Corridor to community efforts

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has seen a drop in crime in the Beatties Ford Corridor. They attributed the decline to a group effort between the community and law enforcement.

On Thursday, CMPD shared an encouraging trend in the area: a 60% drop in violent crime. Police said efforts, such as their CORE 13 program, where they deploy officers to high-crime areas, contributed to the reduction.

“Down 60% is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Councilman Malcolm Graham.

Graham represents the area and said revitalization efforts like the Corridors of Opportunity are helping to reshape the outside perception of Beatties Ford.

“Certainly, business ownership and the redevelopment of the border pay a lot of dividends, because it changes some of those hot spots where crime existed before to places of opportunity, said Graham.

But even with the recent progress, some residents feel more work is needed.

Charles Billings’ son, Jamaa Cassell, was murdered four years ago at a block party along Beatties Ford Road. Back then, he said crime in the area was violent.

“Every time I think about Beatties Ford Road, I think about my son, and I think about, you know, what happened over there,” said Billings. “It is a little bit better. And the reason is a little bit better because maybe you see the police station down there.”

Graham echoed those sentiments, saying there are still issues the city is working to address.

“In reference to loitering and public health, mental health, and substance abuse. So, a lot of work to be done,” Graham said.

When asked what he would like to see done to address crime along Beatties Ford, Billings said he would like to see cameras go up.

