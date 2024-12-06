CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings to address city council

CHARLOTTE — On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings will be addressing city council.

He is expected to discuss crime in the city and how it is impacting the quality of life.

Last year, the city council voted to restore criminal penalties for several quality of life violations in Charlotte.

Those violations included carrying an open container of alcohol, defecating or urinating in public, and engaging in lewd acts.

