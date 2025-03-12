CMPD crime analyst accused of manipulating DNA testing processes

CHARLOTTE — A crime lab analyst with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will soon find out if they will face criminal charges.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the analyst is accused of intentionally manipulating the DNA testing process.

Last March, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to determine if the analyst broke the law.

The Observer then obtained a letter that CMPD’s crime lab director sent last year.

It said the analyst intentionally manipulated DNA testing.

The SBI has now turned over its findings to the district attorney, but his office said it could take weeks to review.

