DA asks SBI to investigate crime lab analyst for alleged ‘irregularities’

CHARLOTTE — The district attorney is asking state investigators to look into a lab analyst to see if they broke the law.

In a news release, DA Spencer Merriweather said some “procedural irregularities” have been brought to their attention by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Those irregularities have been found in analyses performed by one of CMPD’s crime lab analysts.

The DA didn’t provide any more details about the allegations.

CMPD is investigating internally, the DA said, and will verify the scope and any further details about the situation. In the meantime, DA Merriweather has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to look into whether the analyst’s alleged actions have violated criminal law.

The DA’s office is currently going through pending and closed cases that might be impacted. If needed, they’ll let the corresponding defense counsels know about any new case information.

The analyst’s identity has not been released.

