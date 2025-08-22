CMPD cruiser involved in crash on I-77

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash on Interstate 77 Friday morning as a thunderstorm pelted roadways all across Charlotte.

Channel 9’s Stormcam spotted the wreck on the side of the northbound I-77 lanes near Sunset Road. One CMPD SUV was spun around in the shoulder lane, and it had significant damage to its front end.

MEDIC says they didn’t take anybody to the hospital, but we’re working on getting more information on the officer’s status.

It’s not yet clear what led to the crash or if other vehicles were involved. Our photojournalist in Stormcam saw another crash on I-77 near the CMPD scene.

We’re asking CMPD for details on the crash and the officer’s condition. Check back for updates.

