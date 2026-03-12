CMPD cruiser wrecks, flips onto side in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser flipped onto its side in a wreck Thursday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene of North Tryon Street and Orr Road at about 3:30 p.m.

It appeared like it had collided with a black sedan.

The intersection was blocked off as crews worked to investigate the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group