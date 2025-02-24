CMPD: Drugs, guns seized during traffic stop

CHARLOTTE — On February 4, 2025, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrested Tristian Kirkland during a traffic stop near Archdale Road and I-77, charging him with multiple drug and firearm offenses.

Kirkland, 28, faces several charges including trafficking by possession and transportation of fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine and marijuana, felony possession of amphetamines, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

During the arrest, officers seized approximately 126 grams of suspected fentanyl, 25 grams of suspected cocaine, and 184 grams of suspected marijuana. Additionally, they confiscated five firearms, including three pistols and two rifles, along with body armor and 48 pills of suspected amphetamines.

The CMPD emphasized their commitment to removing illegal narcotics and firearms from the community, highlighting this arrest as an example of their ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and violence.

