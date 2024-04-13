CMPD, FBI host recruitment event aimed at getting women involved in law enforcement field

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation want to hire more women.

The two agencies joined forces to host a ‘Women in Law Enforcement’ recruitment event at the police and fire training academy in southwest Charlotte.

Officers from CMPD’s boat patrol, K9 unit, SWAT, and bomb squad were all at the event to answer any questions.

CMPD recruitment officer, Christine Helms, broke down the many roles women can play in the law enforcement field.

“Sometimes women can de-escalate situations better than men can,” she said, “Sometimes a rape victim may want to talk to a woman rather than a man. there a lot of roles that a woman can play in law enforcement that help the community.”

CMPD is now part of a nationwide law enforcement initiative called ‘30 For 30′.

The goal is to have females make up 30% of the department by 2030.

