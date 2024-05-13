Local

CMPD flies in trophy at Wells Fargo Championship

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Wells Fargo Champ It was McIlroy’s fourth win in the Queen City. (CMPD.)

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department flew in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship trophy in style on Sunday afternoon.

The Aviation Unit and Chief Johnny Jennings flew in the trophy to present it to winner Rory McIlroy at Quail Hollow Golf Club. Players, staff and others tool time to remember the four law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty on April 29, 2024.

Chief Jennings and other officers posed with McIlroy on the 18th green with his trophy.

It was McIlroy’s fourth win in the Queen City.

