CMPD flies in trophy at Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department flew in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship trophy in style on Sunday afternoon.

What a beautiful weekend for some golf! I had the honor of flying in the @WellsFargoGolf trophy to the Quail Hollow Club with the @CMPD Aviation Unit this afternoon. I’m grateful for the players, staff and members who took the time at the tournament to honor the four law… pic.twitter.com/Ncu4PNKqFM — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) May 13, 2024

The Aviation Unit and Chief Johnny Jennings flew in the trophy to present it to winner Rory McIlroy at Quail Hollow Golf Club. Players, staff and others tool time to remember the four law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty on April 29, 2024.

Chief Jennings and other officers posed with McIlroy on the 18th green with his trophy.

It was McIlroy’s fourth win in the Queen City.

