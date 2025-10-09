CMPD and Gastonia Police team up for special K-9 demonstration

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Gastonia Police Department teamed up for a special demonstration during the city of Gastonia’s National Night Out.

They performed a mock pursuit Wednesday.

During the demonstration, CMPD’s helicopter, “Snoopy,” picked up an officer and K-9 Forest at a nearby ball field. As the helicopter landed, Forest sprang into action to chase down a simulated suspect for a large crowd.

VIDEO: National Night Out forges relationships between police, community

National Night Out forges relationships between police, community

©2025 Cox Media Group