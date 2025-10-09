Local

CMPD and Gastonia Police team up for special K-9 demonstration

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Gastonia Police Department teamed up for a special demonstration during the city of Gastonia’s National Night Out.

They performed a mock pursuit Wednesday.

ALSO READ >> Law enforcement K-9 Keeko gets new vest from Vested Interest in K9s

During the demonstration, CMPD’s helicopter, “Snoopy,” picked up an officer and K-9 Forest at a nearby ball field. As the helicopter landed, Forest sprang into action to chase down a simulated suspect for a large crowd.

VIDEO: National Night Out forges relationships between police, community

National Night Out forges relationships between police, community

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read