Suspect charged following officer-involved shooting at south Charlotte QuikTrip

CHARLOTTE — A suspect has been charged following an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened during the earlier morning hours of Feb. 11 at the QuikTrip on South Boulevard.

The department said it tried to pull over a car multiple times throughout the night Monday. CMPD said the driver finally pulled into the QuikTrip, near East Arrowood Road, around 2 a.m.

Erik Lopez Hernandez, 21, then got out of the car. Officers said they perceived a deadly threat, so they fired their gun, according to the department.

The officers involved in the incident have been identified as Officer Ryan Alberts, Officer Ellis Wilcox, and Officer Lucas Jayne. Officers Alberts and Wilcox joined CMPD on October 25, 2021, while Officer Jayne began his service on January 17, 2023.

The department said Hernandez was released from the hospital and subsequently charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Following his release from the hospital, Hernandez was transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

