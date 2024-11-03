CMPD investigating after deadly shooting in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte that happened Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m.

MEDIC confirmed one person was taken to the hospital, but CMPD later confirmed a victim was dead.

A Channel 9 photojournalist spotted crime scene investigators and CMPD officers around the park and the French Quarter area of Uptown Charlotte. Traffic was being impacted on Church Street.

It’s not clear if a suspect is in custody at this time.

CMPD has not released any information yet.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

