Authorities investigate persons of interest linked to opossum abuse video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Wildlife Commission is asking for leads as it works to find out who set a possum on fire and posted the video to social media.

The video is so disturbing, Channel 9 is not showing it.

Wildlife officers are concerned others might see this and try to replicate it.

“We don’t want this to turn into some kind of viral issue or some kind of another instance where people see this and think that it’s funny or that they can continue this type of behavior,” said Lt. Forrest Orr, with the Wildlife Commission.

Wildlife officials say they have multiple persons of interest, but didn’t offer any additional details.

If you see this video online, or any video showing cruelty to wildlife to contact the Wildlife Commission.

VIDEO: Woman faces more animal cruelty charges after serving prison time for crime