CMPD investigating early morning shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in west Charlotte.

MEDIC said one person was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound after the shooting on Beatties Ford Road. It happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday.

The shooting was reported near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Metro Division office.

A Channel 9 photographer spotted an ambulance leaving the scene with lights and sirens on. Police haven’t given any details about what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified..

The victim’s current condition isn’t available.

We’re asking CMPD what led to the violence. Check back for updates.

