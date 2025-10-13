CMPD investigating homicide after shooting in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting at an apartment complex in the SouthPark area.

Channel 9 went to the scene at Hazel SouthPark on Barclay Downs Drive and found officers near the building. MEDIC confirmed that a victim had been shot just before 7 a.m.

CMPD said about an hour later that the victim was dead, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Police haven’t said if they’ve identified a suspect at this time.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.

This is a developing story, and we’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Police investigating deadly northwest Charlotte shooting)

