CMPD investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a northwest Charlotte church Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the 1600 block of Thriftwood Drive.

According to police, a male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene from gunshot wounds.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Teen charged in Concord Christmas tree lighting shooting to remain in jail

Teen charged in Concord Christmas tree lighting shooting to remain in jail

©2025 Cox Media Group