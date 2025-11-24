Teen suspect in Concord tree lighting shooting to appear in court

CONCORD, N.C. — A shooting at the Concord tree lighting ceremony on Friday night left four teenagers injured, with one suspect expected to face a judge Monday.

The incident occurred during the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Concord, where families had gathered for the holiday tradition. The shooting involved suspects who knew each other, according to police.

Police quickly identified the suspects involved in the shooting. One of the suspects, 17-year-old Keyvyonn Bostic, is expected to face a judge Monday. He is charged as an adult with felony riot and felony accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Nasir Bostic, remains in critical condition in the hospital. He will be charged once he is released. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and inciting a riot.

The third person involved is a minor, and their name has not been released. Police have filed petitions for assault with a deadly weapon and other charges against the juvenile.

Two of the gunshot wound victims were also suspects in the shooting. One of them, a juvenile, remains in critical condition.

