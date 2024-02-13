Former SC deputies charged for falsely reporting dead bodies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Three former Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputies are accused of falsely reporting dead bodies in multiple regions of South Carolina.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the charges on Tuesday. Agents said 25-year-old Darien Myles Roseau, 26-year-old Killian Daniel Loflin, and 28-year-old Justin Tyler Reichard have been charged with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy, and aggravated breach of peace.

Darien Roseau, Killian Loflin, Justin Reichard Three former Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputies are accused of falsely reporting dead bodies in multiple regions of South Carolina.

Investigators said the trio ”knowingly reported five hoax emergencies” in Cheraw, Chesterfield, McBee and Pageland. They said the former deputies called convenience stores or law enforcement agencies in those locations to report a “dead body.”

Agents said the calls caused law enforcement agencies to send emergency responders.

Reichard, Roseau, and Loflin were booked into the Chesterfield County jail.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office requested the SLED investigation.

It’s not clear what their motives were.

