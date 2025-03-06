CMPD joins national push to bring more women into law enforcement

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is empowering women to join its workforce with the promise of giving them a fulfilling career in law enforcement.

The department said it joined a national push called 30 by 30 to make the industry 30% female by 2030.

Currently, the national average for women in law enforcement is 13%, and at CMPD it is 15%.

Channel 9 spoke with Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Husley Wednesday morning during a recruitment event.

She said there is a place for women in law enforcement.

“I remember looking back when I was a young woman in the late 80s and early 90s; no one told me I could do this job or encouraged me to do this job, and now I look and see how much we do to promote that conversation and tell women that there’s a place for you in law enforcement and that you can have a very rewarding career,” said Husley.

CMPD said it is holding another women’s recruitment event this weekend.

It’s from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Charlotte Police and Fire Training Academy on Shopton Road.

