CMPD: Man accused of stealing tires off cars at CLT is driver who died in chase

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of stealing tires off a car at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport is also the same man who died after leading a police chase last week, investigators said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said between Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, they found three BMWs stripped of their wheels and tires on the drivers’ sides. This was along Old Dowd Road and Josh Birmingham Parkway, both of which are at the airport.

An American Airlines pilot told Channel 9 after the wheels were stolen off his car, he was concerned about break-ins and crime at Charlotte Douglas.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Then on Aug. 22, troopers tried to stop a speeding car whose driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The driver, later identified as Alexander Komthongpane, 33, refused to stop and lost control of his car. He ran off the road and hit a tree near the intersection of Fred D. Alexander Boulevard and Freedom Drive.

A witness told Channel 9 the car quickly burst into flames.

Troopers performed CPR on the driver but it was too late. They said Komthongpane died at the scene.

CMPD detectives determined Komthongpane was also the suspect in the car part thefts. They discovered the wheels on Komthongpane’s car were taken from the cars at the airport.

Komthongpane was already known to CMPD because he was involved in several catalytic converter thefts and larceny of motor vehicle theft cases across Charlotte, they said.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: ‘It was tragic’: Troopers pull man from fiery crash in west Charlotte after chase)

‘It was tragic’: Troopers pull man from fiery crash in west Charlotte after chase

©2024 Cox Media Group