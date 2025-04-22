CMPD officer arrested, charged with DUI in York County

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after an officer was arrested in York County Monday afternoon.

Police said Officer Stephen Brown was arrested by the Clover Police Department just after 2:45 p.m.

Brown was charged with driving under the influence. He was off duty at the time of his arrest, according to reports.

Police said Brown has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. He was hired by the department in October 2006.

“Wearing the badge represents a commitment to integrity, responsibility, and service—on duty or off. I take that responsibility personally and expect every member of this department to do the same. When an officer violates that trust, it’s a betrayal of the profession. We will hold our own accountable,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

