CMPD officer injured in a crash while responding to Huntersville theft call

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police say two people are facing charges for allegedly trying to steal appliances from vacant apartments.

On the way to the scene, an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department crashed near Statesville and Alexandrina Roads in Huntersville.

According to police, the officer’s cruiser was hit by a box truck. The officer has been treated for his injuries and is expected to be okay.

Dominique Rorie and Tre’varre Pressley-Gamble have both been charged with breaking and entering and resisting.

It is unclear, however, if they will face any charges in connection with the crash.

VIDEO: CMPD squad car involved in serious crash

CMPD squad car involved in serious crash

©2026 Cox Media Group