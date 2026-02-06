CMPD officer injured in a crash while responding to Huntersville theft call

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police say two people are facing charges for allegedly trying to steal appliances from vacant apartments.
On the way to the scene, an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department crashed near Statesville and Alexandrina Roads in Huntersville.
According to police, the officer’s cruiser was hit by a box truck. The officer has been treated for his injuries and is expected to be okay.
Dominique Rorie and Tre’varre Pressley-Gamble have both been charged with breaking and entering and resisting.
It is unclear, however, if they will face any charges in connection with the crash.
