CMPD squad car involved in serious crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Channel 9 crews are on the scene of a serious crash involving a squad car with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicles collided in Huntersville near Statesville Road and Alexandria Road.

Channel 9 crews observed a CMPD car with front-end damage and deployed airbags.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt, including officers.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 charged after east Charlotte crash seriously hurt 2 CMPD officers

1 charged after east Charlotte crash seriously hurt 2 CMPD officers

©2026 Cox Media Group