CMPD officer runs with Special Olympics Flame of Hope

CHARLOTTE — A local police officer ran on the world stage for a cause he believes in.

Maj. Ryan Jackson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department ran through Germany earlier this month to carry the Flame of Hope ahead of the Special Olympics World Games.

Jackson ran alongside local athletes and officers from around the world in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, and he said it had a lasting impact on him.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Jackson said, “to be one of just 94 officers from across the world -- not just one of 94 in our large department.”

Jackson is the director of the North Carolina Law Enforcement Roch Run, which helps raise funds for the Special Olympics in our state. Find out more about the North Carolina torch run at this link.

