CMPD officer who shot into car at airport denied immunity, used deadly force, judges rule

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who shot into a moving car, hitting a man in the Charlotte Douglas airport parking deck could soon face a federal trial, according to an appellate ruling Tuesday.

The incident took place in July 2018. Police said they were called to the parking deck after an airport employee reported an unauthorized car was following him.

Officer Xeng Lor fired two shots at then 20-year-old Xyavier Calliste as he was driving away.

Lor said he fired because he thought Calliste was going to run him over.

Calliste, sued the city and the officer, claiming the shooting violated his Fourth Amendment rights.

According to the Charlotte Observer, a federal judge found Calliste’s car had already passed by Lor when the officer fired.

The judge also rejected Lor’s request for immunity in the case.

An appeals court upheld that ruling, citing CMPD’s own internal investigation that found Lor used an excessive amount of deadly force.

The suit will now head back to trial court.

Lor is still on the job, the Observer reported.

