CMPD orders Palestine supporters to stay off Uptown streets during Monday protest

CHARLOTTE — Palestine supporters briefly shut down a few Uptown Charlotte streets on Monday night.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department ordered the protestors off the street and when they refused to move, police pushed them back.

The protest comes after people called on Charlotte City Council to pass a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Charlotte City Council members say they will not get involved in foreign affairs.

No one was arrested during the protest.

Mayor Vi Lyles tells #CLTCC that if someone is disruptive tonight, CMPD will remove them immediately. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 26, 2024

