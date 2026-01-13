CMPD searches for 17-year-old suspect in deadly triple shooting

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for 17-year-old Jesus Narvaez Hernandez in connection with a deadly triple shooting that happened shortly after 2:45 a.m. Sept. 7, 2025, in the 200 block of Atando Avenue in north Charlotte.

Officers got there and found Jan Keneth Meza Figueroa, 18, who died at the scene. Two more were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries and the other had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police identified Hernandez as a suspect and charged him with murder.

He is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information, should notify police at 704-336-8228 or leave information anonymously by calling Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, using the Charlotte Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App or by visiting the Charlotte Crime Stoppers website.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

