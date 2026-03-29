CMPD searching for missing 2-year-old boy

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a 2-year-old who went missing early Sunday morning.

Police said the child was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Cardinal Drive and June Drive.

Officials said the child is a Black male with an afro hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a Nike t-shirt, a diaper, and no shoes.

CMPD officials asked that residents check home cameras for any footage that may assist the search.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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