CMPD searching for missing 22-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Ta-Haley Payton was last seen on the 700 block of Charlottetowne Avenue on November 20.

Family members told police they were concerned for Payton’s well-being.

Payton is described as 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair worn in thick twists and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown fuzzy full-zip jacket, a light blue t-shirt, light gray sweatpants with red writing on the left leg, white socks, and slippers.

Anyone with information about Payton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

