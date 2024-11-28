CMPD searching for missing 22-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old woman who has been reported missing.
Ta-Haley Payton was last seen on the 700 block of Charlottetowne Avenue on November 20.
Family members told police they were concerned for Payton’s well-being.
Payton is described as 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair worn in thick twists and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a brown fuzzy full-zip jacket, a light blue t-shirt, light gray sweatpants with red writing on the left leg, white socks, and slippers.
Anyone with information about Payton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
