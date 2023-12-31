Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman was killed after a car hit her and left the scene overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released on Sunday.

CMPD says the deadly crash happened around midnight on Sunday in the 3500 block of North Sharon Amity Road.

Officers found Mariela Elizabeth Sanches Gutierrez, 18, lying on the road with life-threatening injuries. Once MEDIC arrived, they pronounced her dead at 12:15 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates she was walking in the marked crosswalk when she was hit.

CMPD says the driver who hit Gutierrez was not at the scene and did not contact emergency services.

This is an active investigation. Details are limited at this time but will be published as CMPD releases them.

If you have information on the crash, contact Detective Worthy at (704) 432-2169 Ext 4 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

