CMPD warns against street takeovers

CHARLOTTE — Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a warning to participants of dangerous street takeovers.

In a post on X, police said those planning to partake in these events will “burn out and find out.”

Planning a street takeover? #BurnOutAndFindOut



CMPD has issued 83 citations and 111 warrants so far this year in relation to 24 organized street takeover events. Six firearms have been seized as a part of these investigations.



Showing off on the streets has consequences! pic.twitter.com/xWO11IAHT8 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 3, 2025

Street takeovers involve car enthusiasts illegally blocking off intersections and performing dangerous stunts, like drifting, donuts and burnouts, typically for a large group of spectators.

CMPD has issued 83 citations and 111 warrants so far this year in relation to 24 organized street takeover events. Six firearms have also been seized as a part of these investigations.

Police want people to know that “showing off in the streets has consequences.”

VIDEO: ‘Scary’: Video shows more than 100 people gather in street takeover, scatter following shooting

‘Scary’: Video shows more than 100 people gather in street takeover, scatter following shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group