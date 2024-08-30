CMS bus driver accused of driving while impaired, authorities say

CHARLOTTE — A bus driver with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has been accused of driving while impaired on Thursday.

This occurred on the 800 block of Lightspun Lane.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 21 students were on board at the time of the incident.

However, no injuries have been reported.

District leaders addressed the incident during a press conference Friday morning, saying:

“Unfortunately, we had a transportation incident yesterday with one of our buses at Oakdale Elementary. While we cannot go into specifics because of restrictions around personnel matters, we do and will hold staff to high standards.”

CMS also confirmed that the bus driver has been suspended.

