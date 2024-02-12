Impaired driver confesses to hitting, killing woman in lower South End

CHARLOTTE — An impaired driver confessed to hitting and killing a woman in Lower South End over the weekend, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

On Sunday just after 12 a.m., police were called to South Tryon Street near Clanton Road. When they arrived, officers found 24-year-old Cyndee Taylor Dutton lying in the road seriously hurt. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators at the scene weren’t able to find the car that hit Dutton, but while they were still there, the driver who hit Dutton called 911 to report what happened. He had stopped on the side of Interstate 77 near Clanton Road when he made the call.

Officers met the caller, Michael Anthony Putnam, on the side of the interstate. They saw Putnam’s car had heavy damage to its front.

Putnam, who investigators said was impaired, confessed to hitting Dutton. He was arrested and charged with felony death by motor vehicle.

(WATCH BELOW: Man facing DWI, multiple hit-and-run charges after arrest in Catawba Co.)

Man facing DWI, multiple hit-and-run charges after arrest in Catawba Co.





©2024 Cox Media Group