Charlotte concert venue gets new name

CHARLOTTE — A large Charlotte concert venue is getting renamed.

Winston-Salem-based Truliant Federal Credit Union will become the new naming-rights partner at what was previously known as PNC Music Pavilion in north Charlotte. The space will debut as Truliant Amphitheater beginning with the 2026 season.

“Supporting live music has always been important to Truliant,” said Judy Wishnek, the credit union’s senior vice president and market president for Charlotte. “After nearly 40 years in Charlotte, we’re excited to take the next step. We believe this partnership is a great opportunity to connect with our members around their most memorable moments.”

