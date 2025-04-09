CMS faces backlash over handling of Ardrey Kell fight investigation

CHARLOTTE — Parents and activists spoke out against a fight between two students at Ardrey Kell High School during the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School meeting Tuesday night.

Inside sources told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe that, despite concerned parents and citizens calling for the school district to continue looking into this incident, it is being viewed as a school fight where the students were disciplined.

The district now just wants to move forward.

However, many residents said they are not satisfied with how CMS handled the investigation into the fight between a female Muslim student and a male football player last month.

Activists alleged that the male student, who identifies as multiethnic, attacked the female student because of her religion, while also using racial slurs. The parents of that male student, however, have denied both those allegations.

Last week, both the FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said there was no evidence to support criminal ethnic intimidation charges. But Muslim leaders said they are not giving up.

Activists said the racially charged situation is the reason they should take a closer look.

“There have been several racist incidents at Ardrey Kell; students are told to turn the other cheek,” one activist said.

“I know that we’re short-staffed; I understand that we don’t have a whole lot of funds, but I do know bullying is a huge problem within CMS,” another activist echoed.

Representatives with the NAACP said they hope even though no charges are being pressed, the impact of this controversy isn’t swept to the side.

“It’s important that we begin to teach implicit bias and dismantling racism training in the school system, not only for the teachers and administration but also the students,” those representatives said.

There were also calls for the district to release surveillance footage in connection with the incident.

However, the district said that since the video correlates with student records, the video is not going to be released.

