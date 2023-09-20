CMS holds town halls to discuss academics, bond initiative

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hosting several town halls to discuss academic success and the upcoming bond initiative.

On Tuesday at Harding University High School, the district held the first in a series of five between Superintendent Crystal Hill and parents and families.

The purpose was multi-faceted.

Hill detailed the mixed bag of results on student academic performance that was released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction several weeks ago.

She also talked about how district leaders and the school board are working on a new set of goals aimed at pushing students to exceed growth.

CMS is also taking the opportunity, at events such as the town halls, to remind parents about the $2.5 billion bond referendum on the ballot in November.

Some parents sounded skeptical due to the voter-approved 2017 bond, which still has projects under construction.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe hoped to ask Hill how the district plans to use the feedback from Tuesday night’s town hall but she was ushered out before he could speak with her.

The next town hall meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at West Charlotte High School.

