CMS looking to solve cross-walk issue at North Meck HS

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Channel 9′s cameras recently caught students at North Mecklenburg High School dangerously crossing the street, despite a crosswalk down the road.

Reporter Jonathan Lowe looked into the issue after parents reached out to him about morning arrival and afternoon dismissal at the school. The school was built in 1951, a time when not much was in the area. It has since become very developed.

Students have been crossing Old Statesville road in the middle of heavy traffic.

“I definitely understand the concern parent,” Brandon Alexander of CMS said. “I did see a bunch of kids crossing the street, so that definitely was a concern, I’m not sure why they’re crossing the street.”

Some drivers can be seen stopping so students could get across the road safely.

Lowe received a detailed statement from CMS.

North Meck is included in the 30 projects in the CMS bond voters approved last year. Lowe learned it’s one of the first four projects the district plans to move ahead on. It’s a $228 million-dollar new campus that will likely include safety improvements.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Lowe learns what is being done about the crosswalk issue at North Meck.

(WATCH BELOW: Candidate races in Cornelius, Pineville come down to the wire)

Candidate races in Cornelius, Pineville come down to the wire

©2023 Cox Media Group