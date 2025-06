CHARLOTTE — Raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teachers received a major go-ahead.

However, the move has not been finalized yet.

Thursday night, the school board announced it had approved Phase 2 of its classified compensation review.

It will begin updating salary schedules for employees.

If approved, all increases will take effect on July 1.

