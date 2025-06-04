Local

CMS moves graduation ceremonies due to Charlotte Checkers’ playoff game conflict

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is changing its graduation plans due to the Charlotte Checkers’ playoff run.

Four schools were supposed to have graduations at the Bojangles Coliseum next Friday.

That is the same day the Checkers will likely host a finals game.

South Mecklenburg High School, Palisades High School, Mallard Creek High School, and Garinger High School will now hold their graduations at PNC Music Pavilion.

