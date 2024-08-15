CMS opens school to relieve overcrowding in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools opened a new school in Ballantyne to relieve overcrowding in time for classes starting Aug. 26.

Students from South Mecklenburg, Ardrey Kell, and Myers Park high schools were reassigned to Ballantyne Ridge High School in south Charlotte.

The new school is starting with grades ninth through 11th so rising seniors at other schools didn’t have to transfer before their final year.

The first graduating class of Ballantyne Ridge Wolves will be in 2026.

“We want to be very intentional about linking kids together, so we’ve created some systematic processes to ensure that kids from different schools in September will get to work with each other, will get to know each other through common experiences like clubs,” said Principal Michael Miliote, Ballantyne Ridge High Schools Wolves.

The inaugural student body is estimated to be around 1,700, although Ballantyne Ridge can hold up to 2,500.

Final enrollment numbers will be available about two weeks into the school year.

The district is also opening the new 45-classroom Knights View Elementary School across the street from Ardrey Kell High School.

Also, the new Bruns Avenue Elementary School near Uptown Charlotte replaces the old school built in 1969.

