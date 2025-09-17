CMS teacher praised at national education summit

CHARLOTTE — A local teacher was celebrated for representing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at the nation’s capital.

Wilson STEM Academy teacher Steven Kennedy was one of a dozen educators picked nationally to participate at the of American Teaching Convening.

Educational leaders gathered to speak about the concerns for schools, students, and teachers nationwide.

“What I learned getting to speak with other leaders from different districts is, ‘My God, CMS is doing a great job,’” Kennedy said. “From that stand point, it really surprised me. Like, ‘Wow, CMS.’ While not perfect because no one is, is an innovator, creative. They’re willing to take risk with stuff which is not the norm in public education.”

CMS said Kennedy’s participation highlights the district’s commitment to innovation and teacher leadership.

VIDEO: CMS unveils new safety protocol ahead of first day of school

CMS unveils new safety protocol ahead of first day of school

©2025 Cox Media Group