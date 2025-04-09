Union County woman honored as ‘Teachers of Tomorrow’s’ teacher of the year

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County woman was honored as Teachers of Tomorrow’s 2025 North Carolina Teacher of The Year Wednesday.

Teachers of Tomorrow is shining a spotlight on Victoria Kauffman.

She teaches theater arts at Cuthbertson High School.

Kauffman now advances as a finalist for the national Teacher of The Year competition.

“As a dedicated and passionate theater arts teacher, Victoria creates an inclusive, engaging, and intellectually stimulating learning environment where every student feels valued and empowered,” said Ashley Bayer, who nominated Kauffman. “Victoria’s classroom is a space where all students—regardless of background, ability, or experience—are welcomed and encouraged to express themselves.”

Bayer added, “She fosters a culture of belonging, ensuring that every student’s voice is heard and respected.”

You can help her win – public voting is open now and ends on April 18.

Cast your vote on teachersoftomorrow.org.

