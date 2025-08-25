CMS unveils new safety protocol ahead of first day of school

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools are preparing as 141,000 students return to the classroom today.

Students will see some important changes when they return to class today. The district is starting a new safety protocol to respond to emergencies.

CMS says they are confident, and they’ve already seen it in action. The shooting that took place at Palisades High School last week saw the plan put into place.

It’s called the Standard Response Protocol or SRP for short. It prescribes five actions for schools to take depending on their situation.

Hold: Students and staff should stay in their classrooms and clear the hallways.

Secure: Students are brought inside and doors are locked to protect from a hazard outside.

Lockdown: All classrooms are locked, lights are turned off, and students are moved out of sight.

Evacuate: Students and staff are moved from one location to a different location in or out of the building.

Shelter: Staff state the hazard and safety strategy for group and self protection

The SRP is used all over the country and is based on instruction from a nonprofit called I Love U Guys from a text sent by a student who died during a school emergency.

VIDEO: Parents say cut football player fired gun at Palisades High; demand better communication from CMS

Parents say cut football player fired gun at Palisades High; demand better communication from CMS

©2025 Cox Media Group