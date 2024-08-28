CMS works to fix malfunctioning air conditioning at Belmont high school

CHARLOTTE — Hawthorne Academy in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood had no air conditioning on Wednesday, a near-90-degree day.

A viewer told Channel 9 that some classrooms have reached 90 degrees. They said the principal has been submitting work orders for various HVAC issues all summer.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe obtained a memo that Hawthorne Principal Sharon Bracey sent to staff saying, in part, “Unfortunately, because of the volume of rooms impacted, we cannot relocate classes. Please do not move your classroom location without direction from administration.”

She said professional dress is still expected, but she suggested dressing in layers to best plan for weather conditions. She added that she was hoping for a resolution soon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told Lowe they’re working to fix the issue as quickly as possible. They determined the system that controls when the air comes on and goes off, as well as whether it blows hot or cold, is not functioning properly.

In the interim, staff and students are being relocated to cooler areas of the building.

“CMS Building Services was notified of HVAC concerns, the HVAC technician responded to diagnose and problem solve the air issue,” CMS said. “It was determined that the building automation control systems (BAS) which is malfunctioning and controls when air comes on and goes off or if cool or hot. The district is working expeditiously to address this system. In the interim, staff and students are being relocated to areas of the building that are cooler.”

But Lowe’s sources told him finding cool spots in the school is becoming harder with the rising heat this week.

