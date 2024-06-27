Resident says apartment complex has not fixed A/C despite extreme temperatures

CHARLOTTE — A resident at a west Charlotte apartment complex says he has been suffering in the heat after his air conditioning stopped working properly.

Quinten, who did not want to reveal his last name, has called Scarlet Point home for two years.

But he said that for the last several weeks, it hasn’t felt like one.

“I was just sitting here, and I’m just like, ‘Why am I so hot? Why is it getting hot?’” Quinton said.

Quinton explained that his thermostat has been reaching nearly 80 degrees.

“It’s uncomfortable; it’s frustrating,” he elaborated. “I put in a maintenance request, and I still haven’t gotten my maintenance request fulfilled.”

He showed Channel 9′s Almiya White the several maintenance requests he had submitted in the month of June alone.

“The amenities that they say come with the apartment, and if those amenities come with the apartment when they don’t work, I feel like those are your responsibilities to take care of them,” he said.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke encourages tenants to reach out to code enforcement regarding air conditioning complaints.

Quentin said he would be taking that advice.

“The temperatures are rising,” he elaborated. “I just recently had to go purchase two fans just because it’s been so hot and humid in here.”

If management is slow to fix your A/C, Action 9 also recommends you ask your insurance company to place you in a hotel.

You can also see if the apartment complex will let you out of your lease. If all else fails, you should speak with legal aid.

