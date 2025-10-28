Code enforcement called to Monroe apartment after receiving multiple complaints

MONROE, N.C. — Records from the city of Monroe show code enforcement was at an apartment complex three times this year to look into complaints.

Neighbors said they reached out because they felt their calls for repairs weren’t being heard by management.

“It wasn’t a gush, it was drip-drop at first,” one tenant said.

This tenant, who didn’t want to be identified, walked Channel 9 through the water damage in her bedroom closet. She lives in the Village Square Apartments in Monroe.

“A lot of my clothes got messed up,” she said. “I had to throw away my clothes.”

She said she submitted a maintenance request through the apartment’s portal Friday, but when no one showed up, she called code enforcement.

The city said, “the leak was being repaired by management when they arrived” and that the “drywall would need to be replaced”. The report also said the neighboring units are scheduled for renovation. Both also had water damage.

“She’s like, ‘Mom, I’m putting in maintenance requests, I’m doing work orders.” She was like, “no one is coming out,” said Sharie Maye, an advocate for her daughter who’s a former tenant of the complex.

Maye said her daughter was evicted from one of those units after she withheld rent over an unfulfilled maintenance request from the summer: to fix a hole her bathroom caused by a water leak.

A video from inside shows the bedroom ceiling has since collapsed.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito visited the front office to get some answers. In a statement, Village Square Apartments said, ‘this is something we take seriously, as it is important for all our residents to have a safe and comfortable home.’

It went on to say, ‘there are no open work orders regarding leaks or mold at this time...’

But a tenant showed Channel 9 her work order for the water damage, which said it’s still pending.

After we spoke with the apartment management, the tenant with the most recent water damage said they went to her apartment to see her closet. They also brought a humidifier and said someone would come out and potentially make repairs.

