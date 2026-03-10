Coffee shop that created opportunities for people with disabilities to close

CHARLOTTE — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is set to shutter its only Charlotte location. Its shop at 1930 Camden Ave., Suite 236, in South End will close on March 22.

The mission-based coffee concept provides meaningful jobs for people with disabilities. Amie and Vince Cennamo are behind that franchise location, which opened at the Design Center for the Carolinas in fall 2021.

“From the day we opened our doors in Charlotte, you embraced us with open arms, turning our shop into a vibrant hub of inclusion, joy, and belonging,” a letter posted in the coffee shop reads.

It states the decision to close comes after deep reflection — and exploring every possible option to avoid this outcome. Bitty & Beau’s chapter in Charlotte is ending sooner than imagined, but the Cennamos write they have “gratitude for the friendships made, the barriers broken and the profound growth we’ve witnessed.”

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Coffee shop breaking barriers for those with disabilities opens in South End

Coffee shop breaking barriers for those with disabilities opens in South End

©2026 Cox Media Group