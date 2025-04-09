Cold mornings could be trouble for flowering plants

CHARLOTTE — Even though the Charlotte area has already seen a heatwave this spring, it is still not a good time to plant.

Brief cold snaps can still happen in the early part of April. The cold mornings can mean trouble for flowering plants. As the temperature drops to or below freezing, damage is down to those flowering plants on a cellular level and the flowers will die.

Our typical last freeze is April 1, but anytime after April 15 is typically the safest time to plant as we transition from cold weather into spring and summer growing season.

“So generally April 15th is a good time when you can think about putting flowers in the ground,” Charlotte arborist Laurie Reid said. “We’re usually moving away from our last few evenings of 32 degrees. So when you’re consistently seeing temps above 40 for nighttime lows, it’s pretty safe.”

